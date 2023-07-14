JEFFERSON CITY — Since adult-use marijuana sales started in Missouri on Feb. 3, an average of $4 million of legal cannabis has been sold per day, according to the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade).
Over those five months, total marijuana sales in Missouri have reached over $592 million. In June alone, sales of adult-use and medical cannabis totaled $121.2 million, the fourth month in a row sales reached $120 million, according to Missouri's Division of Cannabis Regulations.
More than 16,000 direct jobs in the cannabis industry have been created since February, compared to only 8,571 jobs during this time last year, according to the MoCannTrade.
When Missourians voted to legalize recreational marijuana in November, the state became the first in the nation to expunge past, nonviolent marijuana charges.
More than 50,000 past cannabis offenses have been automatically expunged in Missouri. Part of the 6% sales tax Missourians pay on adult use cannabis sale goes to fund the expungement