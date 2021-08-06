MISSOURI - The annual back to school tax holiday will run Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8.
During that time, items that are typically bought before the school year, such as computers, school supplies and clothing, will be exempt from state sales taxes, which is 4.225%.
Some cities, counties and special taxing districts will also waive their sales tax, though not everywhere will. Even if a city or county does not waive their sales tax, the state sales tax will still be exempt.
A frequently asked questions page from the Missouri Department of Revenue can be found here.