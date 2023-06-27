BARRY COUNTY − A 62-year-old man from Barry County drowned in Table Rock Lake while fishing, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.
Harry Chamberlain was fishing in the King's River Arm of Table Rock Lake at the Missouri 86 Bridge around 6 a.m. Monday. Chamberlain presumably went over the side of his utility boat and did not resurface, according to an incident report.
The Highway Patrol said Chamberlain was found at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday and pronounced dead at 11:45 a.m. by the county coroner.
Chamberlain was not wearing a lifejacket when he entered the water, the report said.
This is the MSHP Troop D region's fourth drowning of 2023.