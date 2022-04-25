JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri is home to an estimated 800 black bears, and as spring warms up the state and bears leave their winter dens, the Missouri Department of Conservation reminds residents to “Be Bear Aware.”
The MDC provided tips to help people be safe as these large animals come out of hibernation.
It is important to remove bear attractants from property, according to MDC black bear/furbearer biologist Nate Bowersock. Attractants can be bird feeders, trash, barbecue grills, pet food and food waste.
Bowersock also said not to intentionally feed bears if you come across one.
“As black bears become active in spring, they are on the search for food,” Bowersock said. “Keeping areas free of attractants to allow bears to find natural foods on their own is in everyone’s best interest. If you see a bear, leave the animal alone and enjoy the sighting, but be sure to not offer it any food.”
Bowersock said feeding the bears can cause them to become comfortable around people. It can also lead bears to cause significant damage to property while searching for a meal.
Additional tips include keeping trash in a bear-proof container, keep grills and smokers clean and stored indoors, limit use of bird feeders or keep them at least 10 feet high and 4 feet away from any structure, don’t leave pet food outside, use electric fencing to keep bears away from outdoor food sources like gardens and beehives and be keep campsites clean and all stuff stored safely.
Black bears are generally shy and non-aggressive, according to the MDC, and bear attacks are rare, but if you do encounter a bear, the department suggests:
- Making noise, such as clapping, singing or talking loudly, to prevent surprising a bear.
- Traveling in a group if possible.
- Keep dogs leashed.
- Be aware of surroundings. If there is evidence of a bear, such as tracks or scat, avoid the area.
Report bear sightings and post photos online. For more information on Missouri black bears and how to Be Bear Aware, visit MDC's website.