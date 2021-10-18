MISSOURI — Monday marks the first day of the bear hunting season in the state.
The state's first black-bear hunting season started at sunrise on Monday and will end at sunset on Oct. 27. The Missouri Department of Conservation is using zone-specific hunting.
MDC implemented the following permit and harvest quotas for the bear season based on three bear management zones:
- Zone 1: Permit quota of 200 issued and a harvest quota of 20 bears
- Zone 2: Permit quota of 150 issued and a harvest quota of 15 bears
- Zone 3: Permit quota of 50 issued and a harvest quota of 5 bears
MDC Bear Biologist Laura Conlee said permit and harvest quotas allow for a sustainable season.
"We're able to estimate that the population is around 800 bears within the state," Conlee said. "It's at levels that can sustain a limited and highly regulated harvest. With that harvest quota, we're able to set the quota at a way that essentially provides hunter opportunity, but also allows for continued population growth."
Conlee said the recent growth in the Missouri bear population made the hunting season possible.
"We estimate it's growing about 9% annually," Conlee said. "At that growth rate, it would double in about a decade."
Hunters must have a permit to hunt this bear season. MDC determined permits through a random drawing of all eligible applicants.
MDC did not select Missouri resident and long-time bear hunter Galen Martin.
"I applied, just like with elk hunting, but I did not get accepted," Martin said. "I have seen bears while deer hunting here a couple of different places. So, I know where I would have at least started. But you know, for me, I've been here for 10 years deer hunting in that same area and only seeing two bears in that entire time."
Martin said Monday may be day one for the bear hunting season, but those hunting have probably been preparing for months.
"I would have been scouting for the last couple months trying to find where there's bear active bear in the areas and using that information to possibly have a chance at a bear," Martin said. "Getting a bear in Missouri is going to be a tough project."
MDC reported a hunter in zone one killed the first black bear legally in Missouri on Monday afternoon. Hunting season will run 10 days or until each zone's quotas are reached.
For more information on rules and regulations for hunting, visit MDC's Black Bear Hunting Digest.