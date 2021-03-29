MISSOURI — The Better Business Bureau is advising consumers to be cautious working with MoGreenCard.com, a medical marijuana consulting company based out of O'Fallon, Mo.
The bureau gave MoGreenCard.com an 'F' rating, which is the lowest on the BBB's scale. Several recent unanswered complaints and negative customer reviews led the organization to give the consulting company the rating.
Consumers have reported to the bureau that MoGreenCard.com failed to file paperwork with the state on their behalf, did not issue refunds, failed to communicate and provided poor customer service. These customers paid anywhere from $200 to $300 for medical evaluations. The BBB also heard reports that patrons who filed their application for the state through the organization or filed paperwork for a cultivation license were also scammed.
In Missouri, physician certifications are only valid for 30 days, and some consumers reported that their documents expired before paperwork was finished. That meant they had to pay to get another certification to complete the process.