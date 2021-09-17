JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Bicentennial celebrations continue on Saturday at the Capitol with the Inaugural Parade and Ball.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol.
The parade celebrates the swearing-in of Missouri's elected officials during the bicentennial inauguration.
According to the Governor's website, the parade aims to reflect on Missouri's past, showcase its present and look to its future.
A Bicentennial organizer said it's important that all parts of Missouri's history are recognized going into the 200 years.
"The old adage is true, those who don't learn from their past are doomed to repeat it so knowing where you've been is a good way of helping chart where you're going to go," Bicentennial project coordinator Morgan Dennehy said. "You don't want to make the same mistakes that have happened you don't want to the same things over again so you need to know the history in order to plan for the future."
The parade is open to the public but will also be live streamed on the Governor's Facebook page.
There will also be multiple items spread throughout the Capitol that the public can see throughout the parade day. These items include the Bicentennial Quilt, the State Parks Quilt, the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl trophy, the St. Louis Cardinals World Series trophy and other items.
Dennehy said the ability to celebrate the Bicentennial in person this year helps bring the community together after being secluded last year due to the pandemic.
"One of the important things about the Bicentennial is celebrating this moment in history with those around you because everyone's involved in this immense historical event and you want to be able to share it as a community instead of sitting in front of your computer screen," Dennehy said.
The Inaugural Ball starts at 5 p.m. Saturday night. The Ball includes those who sworn in during the Bicentennial Inauguration.