JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will host the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade and Ball on Saturday at the Capitol in Jefferson City.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. and the ball will begin at 5 p.m. Following the parade there will also be an ice cream social outside the Governor's mansion--with 1,000 free scoops of ice cream available.
The ball will take place on the Capitol's north portico and lawn, and will have live music and a firework display. There will also be Missouri professional sports championship trophies on display Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., as well as the bicentennial quit and mural.
The events for the weekend are to celebrate the swearing-in of Missouri's statewide elected officials, while also celebrating the history and significance of the state of Missouri.