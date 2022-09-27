WASHINGTON - The Biden-Harris Administration announced Tuesday morning that Missouri's Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.
Tuesday's approval means roughly $35.7 million of funding for Missouri in the fiscal years of 2022 and 2023.
Missouri’s EV charging plan outlines how the state will grow its emerging charging network of approximately 2,147 public charging ports, using funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. A first priority for the state is placing high powered chargers along the approximately 1,184 miles of Designated EV Corridors within Missouri, according to a news release.
President Biden said that making electric vehicles and EV charging accessible to all Americans is critical to fighting the climate crisis.
With this approval, all states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia now have access to all NEVI formula funding, totaling more than $1.5 billion to help build EV chargers across approximately 75,000 miles of highway across the country.
The NEVI formula funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which makes $5 billion available over five years, will help build a convenient, reliable, and affordable EV charging network across the country, according to a news release.
The transportation sector is one of the United States' largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions, and Biden has set an ambitious goal for half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 to be zero-emission.