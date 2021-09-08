COLUMBIA -- On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced solar power could produce almost half of the nation’s electricity by 2035.
According to reporting from the Associated Press, this is a 10-fold increase over current solar output and would require massive changes in U.S. policy and billions of dollars in federal investment to modernize the nation’s electric grid, a new federal report says.
This would require the United States to quadruple its annual solar capacity, and then continue to increase it each year, AP says.
This comes after President Joe Biden declared climate change “everybody’s crisis” during a visit to neighborhoods flooded by the remnants of Hurricane Ida this week.
James Owen is the executive director of Renew Missouri, a nonprofit that works on clean energy issues like renewables and energy efficiency. He says he thinks the numbers from the Biden administration are "too conservative."
“I think the Biden administration is trying to say, what is it that feasibly the government can do to help accelerate this and make sure that goal is set,” Owen said. “I think there are a lot of private parties and a lot of private actors out there involved with energy that would like to see that number go even higher.”
He said he thinks renewable energy in the future is going to be a part of our everyday lives.
“We got to do everything we can. I mean, like right now, at this point, I believe that you are seeing the impacts of climate change,” Owen said. “We have to realize that we either need to stop those changes from happening as quickly as they are, or have to deal with a completely new reality.”
According to AP, the report is not intended as a policy statement or administration goal, officials said. Instead, it is “designed to guide and inspire the next decade of solar innovation by helping us answer questions like: How fast does solar need to increase capacity and to what level?″ said Becca Jones-Albertus, director of the Energy Department’s solar energy technologies office.
To achieve such an increase, the U.S. must install an average of 30 GW of solar capacity per year between now and 2025 — double its current rate — and 60 GW per year from 2025 to 2030, the report said.