MISSOURI − The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced Monday that Missouri will receive more than $1.7 billion in funding through its broadband expansion program.
President Joe Biden’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program deploys affordable, reliable high-speed internet service.
The Biden-Harris administration announced Monday how much funding each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories will receive from the $42.45 billion. Missouri will receive $1,736,302,708.39, the third highest allocation among recipients.
“Internet connectivity is essential for economic, education and health care opportunities, but many Missourians, especially in rural areas, are still unconnected. Thanks to President Biden, we're making the largest investment ever, more than $1.7 billion, to finally close the digital divide, deliver affordable high-speed broadband to everyone in Missouri, and create thousands of jobs. I want to commend Governor Parsons [sic] for making this a priority so every resident in Missouri can benefit,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said.
Earlier this month, the Biden-Harris Administration announced the allocation of funds for broadband development for rural communities. Broadband aims to expand affordable and reliable high-speed internet to rural communities nationwide.
To ensure that everyone in rural areas has access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet service, BEAD will be used to expand and upgrade the broadband networks.
Currently, 337,484 homes and small businesses in Missouri lack access to a high-speed Internet connection, according to a news release.
“We appreciate Senator Roy Blunt's past efforts to secure this funding and the support of our partners at the NTIA as we continue to advance the critical priority of broadband expansion statewide,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “This significant allocation will greatly assist our ongoing investments in Missouri's broadband infrastructure and build upon our recent $400 million investment. We're excited to be among the top five states in BEAD funding as we work to ensure every Missourian has access to a quality internet connection.”
Missouri's portion of funding will be used by the Department of Economic Development’s (DED) Office of Broadband Developments’ Connecting All Missourians initiative, which aims to provide high-quality internet statewide.
After meeting deployment goals, the remaining BEAD funding can be used on broadband adoption, training and workforce deployment efforts.
“We’re grateful for this assistance from federal partners in investing in our state’s broadband infrastructure, which is vital to our economic success,” Michelle Hataway, acting director of the DED, said. “In today’s digital economy, access to high-speed internet is a necessity for citizens, businesses, and communities alike. As our Office of Broadband Development works to expand access statewide, this funding will go a long way in meeting our goal of connecting all Missourians.”