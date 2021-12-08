KANSAS CITY - President Joe Biden will be in Kansas City Wednesday to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure law.
He arrived to the Kansas City International Airport after 12:45 p.m. and will be in the city for 3 hours.
The White House said he will visit the Kansas City Area Transport Authority to share how the bipartisan infrastructure law will affect Missourians during his visit. It's expected to begin at 2:30 p.m.
The law will provide funding to rebuild roads and bridges, upgrade public transit and replace water infrastructure.
"Missouri will gain critical investments to improve our roads, bridges, broadband and more thanks to President Biden and Congressional Democrats," Missouri Democratic Chairman Michael Butler said in a statement Tuesday.
Missouri will receive the following during the next five years:
- $6.5 billion for highway repairs
- $484 million for bridge replacement and repairs
- $674 million to improve public transportation options across the state
- $99 million for the expansion of EV chargers across the state
- $100 million for broadband expansion
- $866 million to improve water infrastructure, including lead pipe replacement
- $246 million for airport development
