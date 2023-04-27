JEFFERSON CITY – A bill that makes direct access to physical therapy services easier for Missourians was signed into law Thursday morning.
A signing ceremony took place in Gov. Mike Parson's office at the State Capitol where he was accompanied by Senate bill 51 sponsors, Sen. Karla Eslinger and Rep. Brenda Shields, and other stakeholders.
Dozens of physical therapists are packed into the Governor’s office in support of the bill. Some are crying, all are cheering. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Nip0z96g2T— Avery Everett (@AveryEverettTV) April 27, 2023
As per SB 51, qualified physical therapists in Missouri are now able to treat patients without the need for a prescription or referral from a physician. They may also provide specific educational information, fitness or wellness programs, screenings and consultations without such referral.
Although, the bill mandates that physical therapists must consult with an approved health care provider after every 10 visits or 30 days, whichever occurs first, before continuing therapy.
"We are all about streamlining processes and making it easier for Missourians to receive the services they need without unnecessary government burdens," Parson said in a news release. "SB 51 will make access to physical therapy care easier for more Missourians, while reducing patient costs and protecting their quality of care. We are proud to sign this good piece of legislation into law and look forward to more being sent to my desk soon."