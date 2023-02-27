JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill into law Monday that secures an 8.7% cost-of-living pay increase for state workers and a $2-per-hour shift differential for overnight workers at 24/7 facilities.
Hundreds gathered at the Harry S. Truman State Office Building Monday afternoon to witness Parson sign the bill. Parson joked that he had never seen a crowd that large for a bill signing.
"I think state employees are the true example of public servants," Gov. Parson said. "Every day in every walk of life you are helping somebody."
The pay increases will go into effect March 31.
Parson thanked the House and the Senate for making it happen.
"I want to thank the House and the Senate both for being able to have the vision I had for all of you state employees and for how important it was to get this done," he said. "And not only get it done, but to put it in a supplemental where you get your money starting in March, was one of the biggest items we had on our plate this year."
@GovParsonMO effusively thanked the state workers for everything they do for the state, and has now officially signed the bill. It will go into effect for paychecks at the end of March. pic.twitter.com/UdEhivLHqF— Nate Sanchez (@nate_sanch77) February 27, 2023
The governor called on the General Assembly in January to pass House bill 14, also called the Fiscal Year 2023 Early Supplement Bill, when state government positions had a turnover rate of 30% with more than 7,000 positions open, according to a news release.
"Since I've been Governor, one of the things I'm going to be very proud of, your wages have now increased by 20 percent," Parsons remarked.
"HB 14 is a critically necessary step in working to reverse the recruitment and retention struggles we are facing in state government," Parson said. "This marks a historic pay increase for our state team, and we appreciate the work of President Pro Tem Rowden, Senator Hough, Speaker Plocher, Representative Smith, and every member of the General Assembly who voted for this legislation. By supporting our state team members, we support the people of Missouri, and HB 14 will go a long way in helping us retain a dedicated and skilled state workforce."
HAPPENING NOW: @GovParsonMO is about to sign HB 14, which will include the largest wage increase for state workers in Missouri history. It will create an 8.7% cost of living adjustment and a $2 per hour differential pay for overnight workers at 24/7 facilities. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/XsNqxxRkUK— Nate Sanchez (@nate_sanch77) February 27, 2023
The state legislature approved the bill on Feb. 22 and sent it to Parson's desk.
The HB 14 budget items include:
- An 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment and $2 per hour shift differential for congregate care staff: $151 million
- Budget authority to ensure federal reimbursement of declared disasters: $286 million
- School safety grants: $20 million (an additional $50 million was recommended in Parson's regular 2024 fiscal year budget)
- Facility improvements to support more people in need of mental health placement: $2.3 million
- Mileage reimbursement increase from $.55 to $.655: $809,000
- Sexual Assault Forensic Exams (SAFE) funding: $800,000
- Black Vulture mitigation efforts concentrated in southwest Missouri: $630,000