JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House Small Business Committee voted Monday to pass House bill 730, a bill that would block any bans on evictions by local governments. The bill received seven "ayes" and one "present" from the committee.
The bill is in response to the federal eviction moratorium that was present during the pandemic, beginning in March 2020.
During that time, landlords, investors and property owners could not evict people due to non-payment of rent.
"I think the hope is just to try to provide some protection for investors, big and small, that were not afforded to them during the COVID crisis," Rep. Chris Brown (R-Kansas City) the sponsor of HB 730, told KOMU 8 News on Jan. 30, when the bill was presented to the committee.
Empower Missouri, a housing rights advocacy organization, submitted testimony in opposition to HB 730. They are hopeful that the legislature as a whole will consider making some tweaks to the bill.
The organization acknowledged the financial strain the federal eviction moratorium had on property owners, but its focus has always been tenants.
Brown told the committee that the text of HB 730 allows the governor to institute an eviction moratorium in the case of an emergency.
Mallory Rusch, the executive director of Empower Missouri, said she hopes that if a certain area in the state is under an emergency order, the local leaders can decide whether or not an eviction moratorium is the appropriate course of action for their citizens.
Rusch says the federal eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic helped thousands of Missouri families.
"We would have been facing a pretty severe homelessness crisis as a state if that eviction moratorium would not have been in place," Rusch said.
Since the bill has been passed in the Small Business Committee, the next step for the bill is to go to the Rules Committee. If the bill is passed in that committee, it will be added to the calendar to be heard on the House floor.
Empower Missouri is hopeful that their recommended tweaks can be added in the hearings to come.
"I think that we're very hopeful that we can work with the sponsor, both on the House side [and] similar legislation has been filed on the Senate side," Rusch said. "We'll be approaching the sponsors of the Senate legislation as well, since ultimately those two bills will have to come together."
The organization plans to request that compromising language can be put in place in order to protect renters alongside landlords in the case of a future major emergency in the state.