JEFFERSON CITY − A bill prohibiting the use of TikTok and similar apps that are either owned or "influenced" by the Chinese government, on state-owned devices was presented to the House Special Committee on Homeland Security Monday.
HB 919 does not infringe on the private market, therefore, it would not bar the use of TikTok on an individual device.
The bill would also not apply if a state employee, who handles state business on a personal device, had TikTok or similar apps downloaded.
Rep. Adam Schnelting (R-St. Peters), chairman of the committee and sponsor of bill, said allowing the use of the apps on government devices puts Missouri data at risk.
"As a matter of homeland security, I think it is unwise to allow the use of the app, or any app for that matter, that is sharing our data with the CCP [Chinese Communist Party]," Schnelting said.
Schnelting told the committee that India and Netherlands passed similar legislation. He claims roughly 25 other states have done the same.
In December, President Joe Biden approved a limited TikTok ban that prohibits the use of TikTok on devices owned by federal agencies. There are limited exceptions for law enforcement, national security and security research purposes.
Like the federal bill, HB 919 would make an exception for law enforcement agencies and military agencies. Therefore, law enforcement agents or military agents would be able to have the apps on their devices.
"... We need to make sure that law enforcement especially has access to that [TikTok and similar applications] because that is how they're trafficking kids, that's how predators are getting in touch with them," Rep. Bridget Walsh-Moore (D-St. Louis County) said during the hearing.
Donovan Farrow, a cybersecurity expert in Oklahoma City and CEO of Alias Infosec, agreed with Schnelting that TikTok presents a risk.
"In my professional opinion, it would be kind of a risk. They should identify that risk that it [data] could be taken, or some type of information could be extracted from that installation of TikTok," Farrow said.
Farrow confirmed that there has been no reported cybersecurity breach with TikTok within the United States.
"The reality is, we see that the Chinese Communist Party is trying to gather data on Americans," Schnelting said. "And so I don't think it's wise for us to just turn a blind eye."
One committee member asked Schnelting if the same should be done for Russian and North Korean applications.
Schnelting said he would be willing to entertain language in that regard, but says the focus most be on those who are "intentionally spying on us."
"I think it's good for residents, individuals," Farrow said. But for state and government entities, he argues, it is a risk.
On Jan. 25, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a bill that would ban commercial activity of TikTok nationwide.
From Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, a Chinese-operated surveillance balloon was seen in North American airspace. Mid-Missourians reported seeing the balloon.
"The spy balloon is just an example of the spying that's going on by the kind of the Communist Party of China. As far as Senator Hawley's legislation, it has no tie [to HB 919]," Schnelting said.
Farrow argues that with any app downloaded onto a device, personal information can be extracted.
Overall, while there were plenty of questions, both Democrats and Republicans responded favorably to the bill.
"I'm confident we'll be able to get that through the committee [at the] next meeting," Schnelting said.
No vote was taken on the bill Monday. It's expected to be voted on at the committee's next hearing.