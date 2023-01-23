JEFFERSON CITY - A House bill was presented in the Judiciary Committee hearing Monday, which would modify past language in policy related to the funding for the Missouri State Public Defender.
The purpose of HB 663 is to create the "Public Defender - Federal and Other Fund."
Currently, any funds available from government grants, private gifts, donations, or other sources made to the Office of the Public Defender are deposited into the General Revenue Fund.
Therefore, it is not a guarantee that public defenders will receive gifts or donations.
Mary Fox, the State Public Defender director, said when the public defender system was created in 1982, there was a clause included in the bill which directed any grant funding received into the General Revenue. She testified at Monday's hearing.
"It was simply an oversight, we believe, on the part of the creators of the bill," Fox said. "And this [new bill] would fix that oversight, and it would allow us to get additional revenue without a cost to the state."
Rep. David Evans, sponsor of HB 663 and chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said the bill aims to correct that oversight.
"Without that language, the money goes into General Revenue and does not necessarily- even though they work to get the grant and did all the application process- it gets dumped into GR," Evans said. "So this [bill] is correcting that oversight that failed to have that technical language."
Fox told KOMU 8 News that every citizen of Missouri is a possible public defender client. For those with financial limitations, it is important to have access to a "good" public attorney, according to Fox. Therefore, stronger funding is necessary.
"Historically, the public defender system has been underfunded," Fox said. "The Missouri legislature has done a fantastic job these last two sessions increasing that funding, increasing the number of staff that we have and the ability of the public defender system to seek out other funding."
Total funding for the public defender is expected to increase to $64 million this year, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. That’s up from about $57 million in the current budget.
"In recent times, the funding for that department has not kept up to pace with the amount of workload over the last couple years," Evans said. "It's good to say that there's been some increases in their budget."