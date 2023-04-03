JEFFERSON CITY − House bill 355, the "Protection of Children" bill, passed during Monday's House Rules Committee hearing.
The bill would change the definition of a missing child to include 17-year-olds. Its sponsor, Rep. Bishop Davidson (R-Republic), said work on the bill began a couple of years ago.
"I had heard from a constituent who had regularly taken in foster kids and had dealt with a unique problem, which was that the law currently has a sort of loophole," Davidson said.
Under current Missouri law, missing children are those up to 17 years old. If signed into law, this bill would increase the age to include anyone under the age of 18, bringing the statute in line with the age of adulthood in the state.
"And so when a child turns 17, they are legally allowed to run away from home, but simultaneously, their parents are obligated to look after their health care and their education," Davidson said. "And so they still have certain legal obligations to that child. That child of course is not an adult, but if they were to run away, they don't count as a missing child."
A missing child can also include a person who is still in foster care, regardless of their age, under the bill.
Supporters say this bill will make appropriate updates to statutes for more clarity and accountability. The change would also be in line with a 2018 bill that raised the prosecutorial age at which teenagers could be tried as adults from 17 to 18.
"Several years ago, they changed the prosecution age from age 17 to 18. So we think that where we can align other laws that affect the protection of children, we support that," Mary Chant, chief executive officer for the Missouri Coalition of Children, said.
When the bill was presented in the House Children and Families committee, representatives from various organizations testified in favor of the bill; including the Missouri Juvenile Justice Association, Kids Win Missouri, Missouri Coalition For Children and Missouri Baptist Convention.
The bill would require law enforcement agencies to take a missing child report from any member of the family support team and provide a copy of the report to the agency or placement provider with legal custody of the missing child.
This bill also would waive driver's license fees and non-driver's license fees for homeless or unaccompanied youths. It also specifies who may verify the person's status as a "homeless youth."
"[The bill] removes fees for homeless youth who are trying to get either a driver's permit or driver's license," Chant said. "So that removes an obstacle for youth who are already experiencing poverty and disruption from homelessness so they can get employment."
Right now, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is required to maintain a record of substantiated, signed parental complaints against licensed child care facilities and make those available to the public.
HB 355 would give the responsibility to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) instead of DHSS and specifies that the complaints being made available to the public should not divulge any information that can identify the reporters.
The bill also would require case workers to notify a juvenile officer if a child under their supervision goes missing or is suspected to be on the run.
"It adds to the urgency when a missing persons report is placed for a child as opposed to an adult," Chant said. "This helps activate people looking at and trying to make sure the well being of the child more quickly."
Since the bill passed in the Rules Committee, the next step is for the bill to be added to the House calendar to be heard on the House floor.
"We have to debate it on the floor, and I imagine there will be improvements made there through the amendment process," Davidson said. "And then it'd go on to the Senate. At this stage in the legislative session, what's most likely is probably the bill will be amended to another bill, and so with six weeks left, we have to start turning our attention toward other vehicles."