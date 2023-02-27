JEFFERSON CITY - A House committee passed a bill Monday that would repeal Missouri's Industrial Hemp Regulatory Program if signed into law.
The House Rules Administrative Oversight committee passed House bill 202, the industrial hemp bill, 6-0 Monday.
Supporters say the bill would give the authority to regulate industrial hemp to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which would help hemp producers by reducing fees on their operations.
"We had language that almost mirrored exactly what the USDA had on the federal level, except that we had a $750 fee that we charged Missouri farmers that were going to be growing industrial hemp, because that money would then be used by the Department of Agriculture personnel to oversee the hemp production," Rep. Rick Francis, the sponsor of the bill and the chairman of the committee, said.
"There was a lot of fear back then, that there would be marijuana or something that would be planted and tried to hide within industrial hemp fields," Francis said. "They wanted to have some people oversee the production of industrial hemp."
The bill was initially introduced in the Standing Committee on Agriculture Policy Committee and passed 19-0 last week. Rep. Francis and Danyelle High, the legislative liaison from the Missouri Department of Agriculture, testified at that committee hearing. No one testified in opposition to the bill.
Francis told KOMU 8 News that he is unaware of anyone currently in opposition to HB 202.
Industrial hemp has various uses and is grown for its fiber and seeds. Industrial hemp plant uses include:
- Fibers
- Textiles: i.e. clothing, shoes
- Industrial Textiles: i.e. rope, carpet
- Industrial products: i.e. paper, building materials.
- Leaves
- Farm and landscaping: mulch, composting
- Hemp Oil
- Foods: oil, food supplement; birdseed
- Personal Care: soap, beauty products, moisturizer
- Seeds
- Seed cake
- Protein flour
- Animal feed (currently illegal)
Cannabidiols (CBD) is also extracted from the hemp plant tissue. Most CBD products are made from hemp plants as they contain far more CBD and almost no THC, which is the compound that creates a high.
Hemp Hemp Hooray, a cannaboid boutique with locations in Osage Beach and Columbia, is in favor of the bill. They had their lobbyist, Eapen Thampy, represent the boutique at Monday's Rules committee hearing.
"We're hoping to see further product safety and consumer safety regulations enacted so that we have standardization in the market for the assurance of consumers that their products are safe and tested, according to standardized, standardized protocols," Thampy said.
Now that the committee has passed the bill, the next step is for the bill to be heard on the House floor.
"I think the next step is to go back and take a look at all the different products we have on shelves in Missouri stores and to see if all of those products have gone through a lab to make sure that any of those products that could be intoxicating have been tried in a lab," Rep. Francis said.