JEFFERSON CITY- Senate Bill 4, a broad education bill, passed in Monday's House Rules Committee hearing. The bill passed the Senate in February.
The bill has been met with opposition, as some say the bill would limit public educators' ability to educate on race-related issues.
Senate Bill 4 states that no school or teacher would be required to teach or to have students adhere to a specific viewpoint, state that any racial group is superior or inferior, that any group should be advantaged or disadvantaged, or that any member of a group bears responsibility for that group’s past actions.
"We don't want teachers separating kids in the classroom by race and saying 'hey, this group of kids are the oppressors, this group are the oppressed." I think that's teaching racism and it has no place, no business in our public schools," Sen. Andrew Koenig (R-Manchester), the bill sponsor, said.
The bill also states that schools cannot require a student or employee to attend or participate in a certain training, instruction, or therapy regarding these matters.
"The third piece [of the bill] is prohibitions on what some people might call 'CRT' [critical race theory]. Now we don't actually define CRT in the bill. We define the activity that we don't want taught, and we're very specific about that" Koenig said.
The bill does state that the language should not be used to prevent education on African American history, Native American history, women’s history, Asian American History and Hispanic history, and that topics such as slavery, segregation and affirmative action will be protected under this legislation.
Noelle Gilzow, the president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, which represents Columbia teachers, says this legislation would discredit and defund public education.
"I think it's (SB 4) founded on a faulty premise that we teach critical race theory. We do not. The places where actual critical race theory are taught, would be graduate school and law school. So anything that smacks of diversity and being more aware of history in its fullest context, rather than just from the whitewashed perspective we've always gotten, comes across as... CRT and threatening for some reason. And we think that that is denying students seeing themselves in the curriculum," Gilzow said.
The main section of the bill contains several provisions aimed at increasing parents’ control over a child's education. This bill would require the state to create a transparency portal where parents can review all materials used in schools.
"Parents have always had the right to say, I don't want my child to read that book. I don't want my child to watch that video. And we have always accommodated by saying, here's an alternative book. Here's an alternative assignment to accommodate those parents wishes. This says a group of parents or a single parent can dictate for the entire class for the entire grade level for the entire school system, what is being taught, and that's not okay," Gilzow said.
"Parents want to know what is being taught to their child, Koenig said. "We want schools to get back to teaching reading, writing, arithmetic, history... and not injecting race into everything."
The bill has gone through many changes since it was first proposed, including being combined with two similar bills, SB 42 and SB 89.
One change was that clause stating that “No school shall offer a course on critical race theory in grades kindergarten through twelve” was removed from the version of the bill that was adopted.
Since the bill has been in the House, the bill has gone through some changes. The main change concerns the way the transparency portal will operate.
The bill will be added to the House calendar where it will be heard on the House Floor for consideration.