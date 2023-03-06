JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri House Rules Committee passed a bill Monday that would ban vaccine mandates by organizations across the state.
House bill 700 passed in a vote of 7 "ayes" and 2 "noes."
If passed by the General Assembly, public school districts, public charter schools, public bodies, political subdivisions, state departments, judicial officer, peace officer or anyone appointed by the governor, would not be allowed to mandate and require the following:
- COVID-19 vaccinations
- A dose of messenger ribonucleic acid
- Receive any treatment or procedure intended or designed to edit or alter human deoxyribonucleic acid or the human genome
- Have placed under the student's skin any mechanical or electronic device.
Supporters say this bill protects individuals from government-mandated vaccination requirements and protects the right to bodily autonomy.
Rep. Bill Hardwick (R-Waynesville), the bill's sponsor, said if passed, the government wouldn't be able to mandate a COVID vaccine, or future technologies.
"There's no reason that a school district is allowed to, whatsoever, require a COVID vaccine for enrollment or messenger RNA altogether," Hardwick said.
Hardwick said his hope is that people will feel more confident that the government can't set mandates.
"I think the government should not be mandating and that employers have a better idea of how they manage exemptions, the religious and medical exemptions," he said. "They have certainty on doing that."
Those who oppose the bill say it will have a substantial impact on a private employer's rights and ability to operate their business as they see fit.
Kara Corches, the vice president of governmental affairs at the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the chamber does not believe the government should be telling business owners how to run their businesses.
"It's a long standing principle that the business owner has the ability to set their own workplace policies however they see fit," Corches said. "They know how to run their businesses best and so it should be their decision."
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry filed testimony in opposition to HB 700 when it was introduced in the House Committee on Emerging Issues.
The chamber and those opposed say this bill may be in direct conflict with federal mandates and could put businesses in a difficult position of having requirements from two different governments.
"On small businesses, quite frankly, they could get sued out of existence," Corches said. "This bill creates a new cause of action, which means the ability to file any type of lawsuit against a business owner. And that's a big concern, you know, small businesses are doing their best to make ends meet. They should not be subject now to frivolous lawsuits that could drive them to close their doors."
The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) also provided testimony in opposition to the bill.
“The health and safety of people with cancer as well as our staff is our top priority...," Emily Kalmer, the Missouri government relations director for the ACS CAN, said in a statement to KOMU 8 News. "Language that prohibits the American Cancer Society from including COVID-19 vaccination in its safety protocols would impact our ability to serve patients in their fight against cancer."
The next step for this bill is to head to the House floor. It will be added to the House calendar in the coming days.