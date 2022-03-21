JEFFERSON CITY – A bill heard in a Senate committee Monday proposes the state provide restitution for those exonerated using methods other than DNA evidence, like eyewitness testimony.
Currently, restitution is only offered to those exonerated by DNA evidence.
Eyewitness testimony helped exonerate Kevin Strickland. Strickland, a man held in prison for 42 years, was released in 2021 but was not provided restitution.
Strickland's case inspired Sen. Barbara Washington (D –Jackson County) to author the bill. Information on the bill as it currently exists can be found here.
Washington said the proposed restitution is the same as what it would be for those exonerated using DNA evidence.
"Right now what we get is $100 per day for a maximum of [$36,500], no matter how much time you have been incarcerated," Washington said. "So this bill simply says we can compensate those who are not guilty or found to be innocent without DNA evidence.”
Washington believes it's a fair rate to pay those who are wrongfully put behind bars. If those exonerated are paid $100 a day, it equates to $12.50 an hour for an eight-hour day.
The bill does not apply retroactively and would not benefit Strickland.
Darrell Moore, executive director of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, testified in favor of the bill.
"We do believe in those few cases as the Senator has indicated... two people," Moore said. "There are very few cases, but in those few cases where people have been wrongfully convicted. They do deserve some support some type of restitution. And so we would support this bill as it's written."
The Missouri State Conference of the NAACP, Missouri Catholic Conference and the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation also testified in favor of the bill. No one testified against it.
The bill could potentially be heard in the next seven weeks before summer recess.