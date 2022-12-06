COLUMBIA - Thursday is the first day to petition for record expungements for marijuana offenses after the November passage of Amendment 3. However, Amendment 3's critics worry the expungement process won't be very accessible.
Tim Gilio, the co-founder of the Missouri Marijuana Legalization Movement, said the petition process for records expungements under the amendment are too restrictive.
"They're eligible to apply for [expungement], but there is nothing automatic about it," Gilio said.
However, a bill to automate the expungement process in Missouri was announced at a press conference Tuesday.
The bill is sponsored by Missouri Senate-elect Curtis Trent (R-Springfield) and Rep. Phil Christofanelli (R-St. Peters).
Under current law, numerous offenses are eligible for expungement, but the process is quite lengthy. Petitions for expungement can be filed a year after completion of a sentence or probation or three years afterward for a felony. After that, a hearing or trial needs to be attended.
According to the firm Cline, Braddock and Basinger, approximately 1,900 offenses can be expunged in Missouri. The bill intends to eliminate the costs associated with completing the current expungement process.
"We realize only 1% of Missourians eligible for expungement are currently receiving it," Trent said.
Christofanelli said the bill would automatically expunge misdemeanor convictions after three years and felony convictions after five years if the felony is eligible. Violent offenses are not eligible to be expunged. Current expungement law can be found here.
"We're in a workforce crisis right now and we want as many people going back to work as possible," Christofanelli said.
One of Gilio's criticisms of expungement under Amendment 3 is that the time period is too narrow. Amendment 3 mandates expungements to be adjudicated in a strict time limit.
"No matter what, this is not going to happen in six months in Jackson County, it's not going to happen in six months in a small town," he said.
However, the prefiled bill would offer a more broad, long-term option to have records expunged.
"National analysis of criminal record data shows there would be about 500,000 Missourians that could benefit," Katie Sinquefield, a criminal justice advocate, said.
Sinquefield said offenses on a record can hurt people's chances of getting back into school, finding employment, and finding affordable housing.