COLUMBIA — A federal bill to recognize same-sex and interracial marriage passed an initial vote in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.
It passed by a margin of 62 to 37, with 12 Republicans voting in favor of the bill with every Democrat. It needed 60 votes to advance.
Missouri's outgoing Sen. Roy Blunt was one of the 12 Republicans who voted for the bill, which included an amendment protecting religious liberty.
"I believe it’s better for Congress to clarify these issues than for federal judges to make these decisions," Blunt's office said in a statement.
Interest in passing the bill grew after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Brandon Bethel, the outgoing president of MU's OUTLaw, a group for LGBTQ law students and allies, believes most people would support this legislation.
"There's an increased support for same-sex marriage as compared to even five or 10 years ago," he said. "So I think the general public is in a majority to support that."
A final vote could happen sometime this month. The legislation passed the House in July with the support of 47 House Republicans.
"I'm excited," said Janet Davis, president of Mid-Missouri PrideFest. "I'm extremely hopeful. I always say this when anything comes to laws, that we've come so far."
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also announced its support for the legislation.