MISSOURI- Missouri has not seen a rise in fuel tax since 1996, but that could change soon.
The Missouri Senate’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee discussed Senate Bill 262 Tuesday morning that could raise the state’s fuel tax by 10 cents over the next five years. That means a two cent increase each year until it becomes 27 cents by 2026.
The tax revenue will go toward maintaining the state’s roads and bridges. A 2020 study ranked Missouri as having the 8th worst road infrastructure in the nation. Unsurprisingly, there is a correlation between low spending and poor road infrastructure.
Dave Schatz, President Pro Tem of the Missouri Senate and author of the bill, said this discrepancy is holding Missouri back.
“We’re trying to pay for 2020 roads on 1996 revenues, and that’s just not working,” he said in a press release.
The state has the second lowest fuel tax in the nation, at 17 cents per gallon, but has the seventh largest road system, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
Patrick McKenna, director of MoDOT, says that this tax is a very specific user fee.
“If you’re not using the roads and bridges on a daily basis, you’re really not paying much into that,” he said.
Dalton Shust, a Columbia resident, said he supports the tax increase even though he often spends gas money traveling to and from St. Louis.
“As long as it’s going toward something like improving roads, I’d be all for it.” Shust said.
Frank Jackson works for the University of Missouri and transports materials often for MU. He said he’s not excited about possibly spending more money on gas, but wants to fix poor road conditions, like potholes.
“I think that would be good. There’s a lot of roads that need tending to, needs fixing,” he said.
Similar bills have failed in previous years, however. Below is a timeline to see Missouri’s history with legislation increasing fuel tax.