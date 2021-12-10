MISSOURI − On Wednesday, President Joe Biden visited Kansas City to promote the "Building a Better America" bipartisan infrastructure law.
The $1 trillion law is focused on industries such as transportation, broadband internet and other infrastructure production.
The president said Wednesday the new infrastructure law will create 95% of jobs that don't require college education, which could help increase enrollment numbers at Missouri's trade schools.
Missouri State Technical College, or "State Tech," offers two-year programs in a variety of trades such as health sciences, computer programming, networking, automotive repair and broadband technologies.
Brandon McElwain, the director of marketing for State Tech, said their students have a 99% job placement rate upon graduation.
"If you come here and you want to, you will get a job," McElwain said. "That's how in demand our students are. The workforce is extremely needed out there."
McElwain is correct, as the United States is currently seeing a shortage for highly-skilled trade jobs.
"There's a shortage in not only Missouri, but across the country in skilled workforce," he said.
McElwain commented on the bill and the specific industries the Biden-Harris administration is targeting.
"Every single one of our programs fits the bill that he's [Biden] looking for," McElwain said.
Specifically, McElwain mentioned transportation, civil engineering, heavy equipment operators and their utility technician program to name a few.
State Tech has seen record enrollment numbers over the last five years, citing a changing attitude surrounding trade schools.
"Gone are the days where you think that you're not going to make any cash on this, that is totally not true anymore," McElwain explained. "And they're in such need that every one of our students when they graduate will have four or five, sometimes six, seven different job opportunities, and they get to pick the one that's right for them."
With the infrastructure bill, industries such as transportation, broadband internet and heavy equipment operation will need skilled laborers.
"It just shows that the workforce is so needed in the state and in this country, and we're here to fill that need," McElwain
Missouri is expected to receive $7.9 billion under the new law. Previous KOMU 8 reporting on how the infrastructure bill will be put to work in Missouri can be found here.