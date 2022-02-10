WASHINGTON, D.C. - Missouri could receive up to $99 million from nearly $5 billion that will be made available under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.
The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy announced Thursday the formula program was established under President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.
The NEVI Formula Program will build out a national electric vehicle charging network, which the departments said are an important step toward making electric vehicle (EV) charging accessible to all Americans.
Missouri could receive the money for projects directly related to the charging of an electric vehicle and support EV charging infrastructure. Missouri currently has 1,183 miles of pending and ready EV corridors, a news release said.
A second, competitive grant program designed to further increase EV charging access in locations throughout the country, including in rural and underserved communities, will be announced later this year, a news release said.
“A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans.”