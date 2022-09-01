MID-MISSOURI − Avian flu and supply chain shortages are impacting deli meat supplies in Missouri.

“We are seeing some shortages, more so in restaurants, your delis, your sandwich shops,” Zackary Callahan, MU’s state meat specialist, said. “Nationwide, we’ve lost over 40 million birds due to the avian influenza.”

Businesses are having trouble getting poultry meat from their suppliers. This is leading to short-term discontinuations of certain products.

“They might be out for a short amount of time or they might be getting an off-brand product from a different supplier,” Callahan said. “The good thing is, poultry is one of the easier ones to rebound.”

He said the influenza is mainly impacting chicken and turkey in the state through bird-to-bird contact.

“The avian influenza spreads basically like influenza in humans,” Callahan said. “Basically transmitted through contact with mucus or anything like that.”

If one bird from a flock contracts the avian flu, the whole flock is at risk of being culled.

The owner of Hickory Hill Pastures, Ron Brignac, has raised turkey with his wife on their farm for five years. This year, the couple is raising roughly 130 turkey for Thanksgiving.

He said they have put precautions in place since the beginning of the year to protect their birds from the flu.

“We’ve been aware of the avian flu for some time,” Brignac said. “We were very aware of what we might step in, and when we go into the breeder, so we would have a different set of boots to put on when we go to the breeder or out to the pasture.”

Brignac said wild bird populations are the main concern for his flock’s chances of contracting bird flu.

“The concern that we would have would be the geese that are possibly flying over which they could defecate which could be effected by the virus,” Brignac said.

While confirmed cases of avian flu are low in the state of Missouri, Callahan said there could be another spike in cases later this year.

“We’re going to have to keep an eye on that as the fall migration comes to see if we get another wave,” Callahan said.

This certain strain could spread to animals and scavengers that would come into contact with, or eat, these same birds that have caught the flu.

Callahan said the fall migration will most likely start in November. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is not anticipating a turkey shortage for Thanksgiving.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the general public is at low risk of contracting the infection from wild birds and commercial poultry.

“It’s very rare that it can be transferred to humans,” Callahan said. “It is very unlikely that any of those birds would get into the food chain.”

Callahan said basic safe-handing food practices when cooking with raw poultry is a good precaution to help prevent avian influenza’s spread to people.