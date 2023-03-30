COLE COUNTY − Blair Oaks was named one of seven school districts across the state to receive the 2023 Missouri Purple Star designation, according to an email from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) Thursday.
The Purple Star designation is awarded to military-friendly local education agencies that "demonstrate a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation's military." The designation is valid for three years.
Blair Oaks, along with Carl Junction R-1, De Soto 73, Hickory Co. R-1, Knob Noster R-VIII, St. Clair R-XIII and Warrensburg R-VI, will receive a special Purple Star recognition to display at the school and on the district's website.
“This program is just one way to reiterate our state’s commitment to our service members,” DESE Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “As we continue to celebrate April as the Month of the Military Child, it is an honor to award these seven school districts and four schools with the Purple Star designation. Each district and school works to support our service members and their families throughout the community, while also ensuring these children are prepared to find their path to success in Missouri.”
St. Clair's high school, junior high school, elementary school and the Edgar Murray Elementary School were also named 2023 Purple Star Schools.
The 2023 and 2022 Purple Star designees will be recognized at the Month of the Military Child Kickoff event at 10:30 a.m. April 5 at the Capitol Rotunda.
Purple Star application requirements can be found on DESE's website.