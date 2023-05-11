JEFFERSON CITY − A determined mother's five-year journey found resolution Thursday when a bill honoring her late daughter was passed in the Senate.
Senate bill 189 modifies provisions regarding criminal laws. It includes sections on mental health services for detainees, rights of victims of crimes, and juvenile parole eligibility, just to name a few.
But section 571.031 of the bill elevates the charges for reckless discharge of a firearm, or "celebratory gunfire," in honor of 11-year-old Blair Shanahan Lane.
Blair was killed when a stray bullet struck her in the neck in her backyard on the Fourth of July in 2011 in Kansas City. Ever since, her mother, Michele Shanahan DeMoss, has been working with legislators to pass Blair's Law.
Four individuals were found responsible for firing the weapon that killed Blair. One defendant, who owned the gun and had a conceal and carry license, served 18 months in a state penitentiary. The other three men were charged with misdemeanors and served community service sentences.
Blair's Law specifies that a person commits the offense of unlawful discharge of a firearm if, with criminal negligence, they discharge a firearm within or into the limits of a municipality. It would be a class A misdemeanor for the first offense, a class E felony for the second offense and a class D felony for any third or subsequent offenses.
On Thursday, just after 11:11 a.m., the full Senate voted 30 to 4 to send Blair's Law to Gov. Mike Parson's desk to officially sign into law.
"I'm just thankful for this corner that we've turned and this finish line that we've crossed," Shanahan DeMoss said. "It's been a marathon, but it's been worth it."
DeMoss was at the Capitol when the Senate passed the bill.
"You say take me back, and I blink my eyes and I'm there," Shanahan DeMoss said. "That's what I'm looking forward to tomorrow, resting. Being there, I caught her when she fell. I kept her from hemorrhaging to death. She donated six organs, giving the gift of life to five people."
Shanahan DeMoss said coming back to the legislature every year was worth it.
"I would have done anything to prevent that from happening," she said. "And that is why I'm here. It shouldn't happen, and people should understand that it's a reckless decision to make. A gun isn't a toy."
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) sponsored the bill in the Senate, while Sen. Greg Razer (D-Kansas City) sponsored Blair's Law specifically during this legislative session.
"Gun legislation oftentimes is very evasive here in the general assembly just because there's a partisan divide on second amendment issues," Luetkemeyer said. "But this is one where really it's bipartisan. Everyone comes together on this."
Shanahan DeMoss said she also worked with Rep. Mark Sharp (D-Kansas City) for four years to get the bill passed.
Every time Shanahan DeMoss comes to mid-Missouri, she said she visits the American Shoe Store and buys a pair of shoes to remember Blair.
"The next way I'm going to honor that child is I'm going to get a pair of roller skates, and I'm going to go somewhere and ride a horse," Shanahan DeMoss said. "Two things I know she loved."