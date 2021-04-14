JEFFERSON CITY - Bullets shot in the air, often called “celebratory bullets” are dangerous as they fall back down to Earth and can injure or kill unsuspecting people.
On Independence Day in 2011, an 11-year-old girl from the Kansas City area, Blair Shanahan Lane, was struck in the neck by a falling “celebratory bullet,” killing her.
Since this tragedy, Blair’s mother, Michele Shanahan DeMoss, has worked to pass “Blair’s Law,” which would make celebratory gunfire a felony offense.
Blair’s Law was proposed as an amendment to House Bill 944, a gun regulation bill working its way through the Missouri House.
Rep. Mark A. Sharp (D -Kansas City) proposed the amendment to include Blair’s Law to the bill.
“The intent behind Blair’s Law is to reduce the amount of celebratory gunfire that we have in Kansas City, St. Louis and really, across the state," Sharp said. "In a huge effort to try to reduce not just the gun violence that we have in our city but also the celebratory gunfire that we hear in our neighborhoods every day."
Sharp said that there are many benefits to passing Blair’s Law, including greater safety in cities and less property damage, while also potentially bringing new economic opportunities to areas that in the past have been wrought with gun violence.
If passed, the law would make discharging a firearm within a city municipality a felony.
“This really is the year it needs to happen. This is the 10-year anniversary since Blair Shanahan Lane was taken from us, so this year really is the year to do it," Sharp said.