KANSAS CITY, MO - According to NBC affiliate KSHB, the Blue Springs School District is cancelling school and associated activities on Wednesday after a mass shooting threat.
In a letter to families, the district said the Blue Spring Police Department received a call regarding a social media post that discussed a threat of a mass shooting.
Both the Blue Spring Police Department and the FBI are looking to find who posted the threat.
The department believes the person who made the threat is violent.
In a statement from the FBI, the bureau said it is taking all precautions.
The district said it will inform families of any updates before or at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
In an abundance of caution, nearby Lee's Summit R-7 School District and Independence, Missouri School Districts are also cancelling all school activities for Wednesday.
Due to the threat related to the BSSD of an unspecified mass shooting, the ISD will cancel summer school and activities and closed Early Education sites for Wednesday, June 15th. No threat has been made in relation to the ISD, but we are canceling out of an abundance of caution.— Dale Herl (@DrDaleHerl) June 15, 2022