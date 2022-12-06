Blunt delivers farewell address on Senate floor

WASHINGTON D.C. − U.S. Senator for Missouri Roy Blunt delivered his farewell address on the Senate floor Tuesday.
Blunt is set to retire following his current term which ends in January. Current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will head to D.C. after he was elected to the U.S. Senate in November.
Blunt, in front of his fellow senators, reflected on some of the most important takeaways from his two terms.
"Finding someone on the other side to work with produces the most lasting results," Blunt said. "You don't have to agree on everything to work together."
Blunt also stated how he hopes the Senate will improve in the years following his retirement.
"For 225 years the topics of what to fund and how to pay for it dominated the congressional debate," he said. "And we frankly need to get back to that where people see whats going on and members feel bought in to what's going on."
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell honored Blunt on the Senate floor earlier Tuesday morning, calling the senator a friend and distinguished colleague.
“The record of accomplishments Roy’s racked up reflects the fusion of focus, detail-mindedness, and a rare knack for broader strategy and management," McConnell said. "Time after time, Senator Blunt has thrown himself into the weeds of policy, achieved total fluency in the details, and then climbed back up to 30,000 feet to make strategic decisions that would actually move the ball forward."
Blunt was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010. Before that, he served seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives for southwest Missouri, even becoming majority whip.
Before Congress, he was a history teacher and county official. He also served as president of his alma mater, Southwest Baptist University, for four years.
In 1984, Blunt became the first Republican in more than 50 years to be elected as Missouri's Secretary of State.
In the Senate, Blunt served as the chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee and as the top Republican of the Senate Rules Committee. He also served on the Senate Appropriations Committee; the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee; and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Blunt was also the top Republican of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education.
After thanking his family, staff and supporters, Blunt delivered his closing remarks before the Senate.
"What we do here is more important than who we are. Thanks for letting me do a part of it with you."
A video of McConnell's full speech can be found here, while Blunt's full speech can be found here.