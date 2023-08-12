MORGAN COUNTY — 16 people were injured in a boat explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks Friday afternoon.
In a post by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, they say that the explosion took place at the Millstone Marina and was caused when a spark ignited gas fumes that had built up within the engine area.
16 people were injured in the incident, 15 of which were aboard the boat along with one person who was on the dock where the boat had been at the time. Their injuries range from minor to moderate.
Images provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.