LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boater's body was recovered Saturday morning after an accident Friday evening that left three others injured.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the deceased boater as 41-year-old Timothy Reidens from Illinois. Authorities say he was thrown overboard when his boat hit a wake around 6:45 p.m. He was driving too fast for current conditions, according to an incident report.
Searchers recovered his body in the lake shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday and pronounced him dead on the scene.
Two other passengers were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. A third passenger suffered minor injuries and refused treatment.