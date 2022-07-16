BOLIVAR - A man died while swimming on Pomme de Terre Lake on Friday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Water Patrol Division reports.
The victim was identified as 62-year-old Steven Cutbirth from Bolivar.
Troop D officers responded to the Point 12 Main Channel at around 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Water Patrol Division's incident report.
Witnesses observed the victim struggling in the water, but investigators say he was unconscious by the time he was recovered. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is Troop D's seventh drowning in 2022, according to the report.