COLUMBIA − Boone Electric Cooperative said it sent eight linemen and four trucks to help restore outages in Fredericktown Wednesday morning.
The heavy, wet snow received across southern Missouri resulted in approximately 41,000 outages for electric cooperative members. Cooperatives in West Plains and Fredericktown were amongst the hardest hit with 13,600 members without power early Wednesday morning.
Multiple cooperatives asked for help through the Mutual Aid Assistance Program, coordinated by the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives in Jefferson City. In total, 20 additional linemen were sent to Black River Electric Cooperative and 37 to Howell-Oregon.
Outages are mostly caused by trees falling onto electric lines, Boone Electric said. The first major winter storm of the year dumped heavy snow extending from west of Springfield to the Mississippi River.
Despite the constant snow fall, lineworkers worked through the night to stay ahead of the outages.