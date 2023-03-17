COLUMBIA - Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Jameson Irish Whiskey will offer Missourians 2,000 free rides home in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield.
The offer is valid from from 2 p.m. Friday, March 17 through 2 a.m. Saturday, March 18, via Lyft.
"Saint Patrick’s Day is a very popular time for celebrations, and Breakthru Beverage Missouri is proud to offer Safe Home After Every Occasion with the generous help of our supplier partner Pernod Ricard to help Missourians celebrate responsibly by planning ahead for a safe ride home,” Scott Johnson, executive vice president of Breakthru Beverage Missouri, said.
According to a press release, Missourians can access a free ride home (up to $30) using ride code: BBGSTPAT23.