CALLAWAY COUNTY - Numerous mid-Missouri counties still suffer from lack of broadband internet access. Funding from the state and federal levels could change that.
Missouri state officials have continued to find ways to expand internet access to rural areas in the state.
According to a map created by United States Department of Commerce and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, counties such as Cooper, Morgan, Osage, Montgomery, Audrain, and Benton all have more than 20% of its population without internet access.
Tim Arbeiter, the Director of Broadband Development in Missouri, said money from the state government has helped expand the availability of internet.
"Just a little less than a year ago, Governor Parson had announced $50 million for broadband tactics and strategies that would help close the divide," Arbeiter said. "In about six months time, we were able to put just under half of that on the street."
With Biden's plan, federal funding would become available to broadband providers.
Rob Barnes, manager of fiber and technology at Callabyte Technology, said federal dollars have led to more providers expanding out into rural areas.
"Those federal dollars or state dollars really make make the difference between actually providing service in those areas or it just honestly, isn't possible financially," Barnes said.
With the expansion of federal and state funding, Arbeiter said progress is expected.
"We are watching a number of programs from the federal resources, including the Coronavirus response and relief Appropriations Act, and also the American rescue plan." Arbeiter said. "I think we're just among them the few next couple of years, we're going to see a significant strides on all fronts in this case."