Buchanan County Sheriff's Department issues endangered person advisory

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department issued an endangered person advisory for a missing person Wednesday morning.
Alexis Humes, age 15, was last seen at 18560 SW 20 Road in DeKalb, Missouri, at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Alexis is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 110 pounds, has blonde hair, and hazel eyes.
Humes was last seen with a Carter Hall, or Carter Sanders Hall, male, age 17, in a white Chevrolet Silverado with black wheels, bearing an unknown registration, according to the sheriff's office.
It is also believed that Alexis was with the male suspect possibly against her will, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Alexis is believed to be in the Kirksville, Missouri area.
Anyone who has seen the missing person, suspect, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 or call the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department at 816-271-4777.