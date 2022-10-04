COLUMBIA − Missouri's fifth annual statewide Buy Missouri Week will take place Saturday, Oct 8 through Saturday, Oct. 15. Buy Missouri Week encourages Missourians to purchase Missouri-made products in support of the state's businesses and manufacturers.
“Buy Missouri Week is a great time to showcase the many incredible products made in Missouri," Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said. "When we shop local, we are supporting our friends, family, and neighbors who work at and own these businesses, ultimately supporting our local communities and our state’s economic success."
In order to qualify for the program, businesses have to manufacture at least 51% of their product in Missouri. Lt. Gov. Kehoe said they will officially announce the initiative's 500th member soon.
There are 22 Boone County businesses participating in the program, including DogMaster Distillery, Raw Roots Turmeric, Shakespeare’s Pizza and Spicewine IronWorks, according to the initiative's website.
During Gov. Mike Parson's time as lieutenant governor in 2017, he pioneered the week-long initiative. Lt. Gov. Kehoe, then as a senator, sponsored the bill to establish the week and the legislation received bipartisan support and was signed into law in 2018.
Additional participating businesses and more on Buy Missouri Week can be found on its website.