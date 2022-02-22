MISSOURI - Tuesday marks the beginning of the filing period for Missouri candidates for the 2022 primary election. The opening comes as the fight in the Missouri Senate for redistricting continues, while Senators attempt to stall the decision.
State lawmakers are redrawing the boundaries of Congressional districts to account for population changes noted by the 2020 census.
Right now, Republicans hold six of the eight U.S. seats in the House. However, conservative Senators are pushing for a redistricting plan to add a seventh Republican seat.
Minority party Democrats contend a 5-3 Republican edge among districts would be best representative of statewide elections. But no Republicans are advocating for that.
For state legislative districts, tentative plans must be drawn within five months of each respective commission’s appointment, and final maps must be drawn within six months of the commission’s appointment. Missouri state law does not impose a particular deadline for drawing congressional lines, though candidates must file for congressional primary elections by March 29, 2022.
The 2022 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 (the first Tuesday after the first Monday in August for even numbered years).
The Secretary of State's office is required by law to have filing open from Feb. 22 through March 29 and must use whatever map is in place. As of now, the map in place is what the General Assembly passed in 2011.
Republican Senators Caleb Rowden, Bob Onder and Denny Hoskins have all said they want the process to be finished in time for filing. The Senate tabled redistricting discussions last weekend and had a scheduled day off Monday for President's Day.
Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene on Tuesday afternoon, where they will be discussing Senate Bill 663. The districts in this act are identical to the districts in the perfected House Bill 2117, which would shift tens of thousands of Missourians across more than a dozen counties into a different congressional district.
The proposed map passed through the Missouri House in January but stalled in the Senate. Without an approved map, citizens do not know who is running for their specified district, and candidates don't know which district they want to represent, which stalls voting decisions.
"There's a lot of uncertainty," Peverill Squire, a political science professor at the University of Missouri, said. "For the people that are deeply involved in this, particularly elected officials contemplating running for office, it's disruptive."
Squire said if there is much more of a delay in the decision on redistricting, there could possibly be a delay to the August primary election. This would shorten the campaign and potentially cause issues with primary balloting locations.
"There could be lots of consequences," Squire said. "But the biggest one that most voters would notice is that it would simply become inconvenient."
Missouri already has a late primary date, and it would be unusual to continue to have issues that cannot be resolved prior to the election date.