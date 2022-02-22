JEFFERSON CITY - Candidates throughout the state of Missouri filed to have their names on the ballot for the 2022 primary election this August.
Lawmakers, attorneys and everyday citizens were all lined up on Tuesday's filing day at the Secretary of State's Office at the Capitol. The opening comes as the fight in the Missouri Senate for congressional redistricting continues, while Senators attempt to stall the decision.
Several candidates had already announced running for Sen. Roy Blunt's seat but weren't able to file until early Tuesday morning. So far there are 12 candidates running for the open U.S. Senate seat.
Republican candidates include Dave Schatz, Billy Long, Vicky Hartzler, Mark McCloskey, Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens.
Democratic candidates include Scott Sifton, Lucas Kunce, Spencer Toder, Timothy Shepard, Jewel Kelly and Gena Ross.
Current U.S. Senator Josh Hawley endorsed Congresswoman Hartzler last week.
"I am very thrilled to have just filed to run to be Missouri's next U.S. Senator. I love this state," Hartzler said.
Hartzler criticized former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens as not being a "true conservative" with his allegations. She said she would support any Republican candidate except for him.
This includes Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who filed his candidacy just moments before Hartzler.
"I think the difference between me and the field quite frankly is a lot of people can talk about things, a lot of people will make speeches about things, I'm actually doing something about it," Schmitt said.
Meanwhile, Democratic candidates are having to fight the battle of winning a seat in a predominantly red state. However Democrats in the state are hopeful as just over 40% of Missourians voted for President Joe Biden in the 2021 election.
Spencer Toder was one of the Democratic candidates who filed on Tuesday morning.
"It's really important to recognize we aren't so much a 'red state' as a state of people who have been left behind," Toder said. "We've been going out into the communities and showing people that what is most important is building trust."
Candidates will have until 5 p.m. on March 29 to file their candidacy.