JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Department of Health will accept lottery applications for a cannabis microbusiness license starting Thursday.
Prospective applicants for the lottery have until Aug. 10 to apply. Those applying for a microbusiness license are required to submit a $1,500 application fee at the time of applying.
Following the passage of Amendment 3, the state health department was tasked with creating a lottery process to grant a limited number of individuals a microbusiness license, according to an official release.
A microbusiness license allows for marginalized or underrepresented individuals to participate in the legal marijuana market, according to the DHSS website.
The lottery will take place no later than Sept. 1, and winners will be announced in October, with licenses being issued by Oct. 4.
Within Missouri's eight congressional districts, six lottery contenders will be randomly selected for the first round. A total of 48 lottery winners will be selected.
Out of the six individuals awarded licenses, two will be microbusiness dispensaries and four will be microbusiness wholesale facilities.
The primary difference is that wholesale facilities partake in the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis, while dispensaries more commonly focus on the sale of cannabis.
Applicants may only obtain one license to operate a marijuana business. An applicant may not have an owner who is also an owner of an existing medical, comprehensive, or another microbusiness marijuana facility license or certification, according to the release.
DHSS will issue an additional 48 licenses in 2024, and another 48 in 2025. Time periods for those application windows will be announced at a later time.