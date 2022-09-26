JEFFERSON CITY- Beginning Monday night at sunset, Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will light the Missouri State Capitol and Governor's Mansion orange until sunrise Tuesday morning.
Gov. Parson proclaimed September 2022 as Hunger Action Month to bring awareness to the need to combat hunger in Missouri and encourage involvement in efforts to end hunger in local communities. View the proclamation here.
"When people think of hunger and food insecurity, they may often think of people in other cities, other states, or other nations, but the reality is these issues exist right here in our local communities," Governor and First Lady Parson said in a news release.
A food drive on the lawn of the Governor's Mansion will coincide with the lighting of the Capitol Dome and the Governor's Mansion. First Lady Parson will host a tailgate style event Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. with representatives from Lincoln University's football team and the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
"Extending a helping hand to those in need is one of the most important acts of service we are called to do, and we encourage all Missourians to do their part," Governor and First Lady Parson said in the release. "By donating a non-perishable food item, volunteering at a food bank, or making a financial contribution, we can help do our part to ensure food is not an impossible choice. Together, we can make a difference."
All individuals and families are encouraged to attend. The First Lady invites attendees to bring a non-perishable food item to donate or to make a financial contribution online.