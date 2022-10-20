JEFFERSON CITY - Gove. Mike Parson ordered the Capitol Dome to be lit pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The dome is set to be lit up pink on Friday from sunset until sunrise.
Parson said he wants to support those who have been affected by breast cancer.
"We light the Capitol pink to recognize our many Missourians affected by breast cancer, those providing support and resources to cancer patients, and those working to find a cure," Parson said.
Currently, one-third of all cancers among women in Missouri is breast cancer, and breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths behind lung cancer, according to a news release.
Around 6,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women each year in Missouri.
The Missouri Cancer Consortium and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Comprehensive Cancer Program released the State's Cancer Action Plan Thursday, which is set to help cancer control and prevention.