JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has ordered that the Capitol dome be lit red from sunset on Saturday, Oct. 8 until sunrise on Sunday, Oct. 9 to honor fallen firefighters.
The lighting coincides with the annual memorial weekend of the National Firefighters Foundation and its Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters tribute.
“Across Missouri and the nation, firefighters take on tremendous risks to protect their fellow citizens, not just from fires, but at traffic crashes, natural disasters, and other life-threatening emergencies,” Gov. Parson said.
The National Firefighters Memorial Weekend is a national tribute in Maryland to firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year and is being held this weekend at the National Fire Academy Campus. The lighting also calls attention to National Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 9-15.
This year, the memorial is honoring 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021, including seven Missouri firefighters who have lost their lives.
The memorial weekend will feature two events held to honor the lost lives. A candlelight service will be held on Saturday, and on Sunday, a memorial service will be held in which the nation expresses its gratitude to the families of fallen firefighters.
“Missouri’s fire service appreciates Governor Parson lighting the Capitol red to signify our respect and admiration for our state’s fallen firefighters,” Missouri State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said.
The National Firefighters Foundation recognizes family members and fellow firefighters as survivors, offering support to both.