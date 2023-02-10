JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Capitol Dome will shine bright with red and gold lights in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII appearance.
"The Kansas City Chiefs are Missouri's team, and our State Capitol will shine bright in red and gold as this state and millions of fans across the Kingdom cheer them on this weekend," Gov. Mike Parson said after he ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine red and gold from Friday to Sunday.
I'm predicting a 30-27 @Chiefs' Super Bowl victory. Arizona hasn't ever seen heat like this.LET'S GO CHIEFS! pic.twitter.com/MD2hgPPNte— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 10, 2023
The Chiefs won against the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Feb. 5 during their fifth straight American Football Conference Championship game appearance.
The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, which will mark the third Super Bowl appearance in four years for the Chiefs.