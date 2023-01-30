KANSAS CITY - With the Chiefs' 23-20 win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City is heading to its third Super Bowl in four years to play the Philadelphia Eagles. But fans looking to make the trip to Arizona can expect hefty prices to pay.
"We saw about a 60% increase in searches made from Kansas City to Phoenix on Sunday when the Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl," Hopper lead economist Hayley Berg said. Hopper uses data to predict best times to buy a flight or hotel.
"It's a testament to how excited fans are to see their team in the big game and definitely a little bit of a holdover from the pandemic," Berg said. "Fans weren't able to travel for some of these games for two plus years."
According to Ticketmaster, the NFL's official ticket selling website, the current get-in price for the game sits at just under $6,000, with prices reaching a high of $25,000.
Compared to Kansas City's trip to Super Bowl LIV in January 2020, the SeatGeek game day prices were as low as $5,844 and as high as $43,000, according to CBS Sports.
Berg recommends that fans interested in going to the Super Bowl, should make travel fans sooner than later.
"If you want to go to the Super Bowl, definitely book your tickets right now," Berg said. "Prices are only going to increase from here on out and airlines know that fans are going to pack into every available seat."
The average airfare out of Kansas City and Philadelphia to Phoenix for the Super Bowl has increased by over 25% in the past week, Berg said, resulting in the average round-trip ticket reaching upwards of $800.
"There are a couple airfares left around $300 of flights with stops, but you're going to be spending about 12 hours in a layover city with one of those tickets," Berg said.
A risk associated with booking travel is third party scamming, where individuals can have their information stolen through fraudulent websites, operating off the idea of a fake selling platform.
"Folks go to great length to mock fake Airbnb websites," Ben Breit, Airbnb's director of trust and safety communication, said. "It's not Airbnb, but they make it seem like it is to lore you onto it and ask to wire money to a property that doesn't exist."
Breit warned that people can be at risk to this if they have never used Airbnb before. He said most scams target infrequent travelers.
"If they're asking you to wire money, that's not something that happens at Airbnb, we don't allow that," Breit said on red-flags to look out for. "The way to stay protected from these types of malicious scams is to always make sure you're on the real website."
This will be the fourth Super Bowl played in Arizona since 1996, most recently in February 2015.
"The good news with Phoenix is not only has it hosted the Super Bowl before, it hosts large events and conferences year-round," Berg said. "It has the infrastructure, a huge range of hotels at different price points and transportation."
The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in franchise history (1969 and 2019) and played in a third in 2020. Super Bowl LVII is slated for Feb 12 at 5:30 p.m CT at State Farm Stadium.