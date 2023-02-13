COLUMBIA - The Kansas City Chiefs will celebrate their Super Bowl LVII win Wednesday with a parade and rally.
Can’t wait to celebrate with the #ChiefsKingdom again! Sign up to receive Super Bowl Parade Notifications by texting KCPARADE to 888-777. https://t.co/qdtmMMcdGf pic.twitter.com/COvy8xNC3E— Kansas City (@KansasCity) February 13, 2023
The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 Sunday night to take the championship.
The parade will kick off at noon and will last approximately an hour and a half.
After the parade, the celebration will continue with a rally, around 1:45 p.m., in front of Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial. The rally will last approximately an hour.
The parade route and other details will be released later Monday afternoon. Check back to this story for updates.